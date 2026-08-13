Andhra University Pushes AI Research Through OXMIQ-AU Centre

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar has called for innovative solutions to public problems by analysing large volumes of data collected by various departments of the university using modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and quantum computing.

Speaking at the pre-internship orientation programme organised by the Department of Computer Science and Systems Engineering (CSSE) of Andhra University College of Engineering under the auspices of OXMIQ-AU Centre of Excellence for AI Systems, the Vice-Chancellor said: “Huge data is already being generated through research in various departments of Andhra University, and there is a need to connect it with AI-based research.”

He said that data related to power consumption, building maintenance, infrastructure planning, and administrative affairs was available in the university. By scientifically analysing this data, better solutions can be formulated in areas such as power conservation, efficient resource use, building maintenance, and campus planning, he said, advising the students to think and work in this direction. He said that more research facilities would be available in the coming days and urged the students to take advantage of them.

He advised the students not to limit themselves to internships and projects, but to take steps to convert research-generated ideas into startups. As many as 124 students registered for the programme. After the preliminary phase, 71 were selected for the training programme. He explained that the training would continue for 10 weeks.

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