International conference at AU from September 1

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar has announced that an international conference will be organised at the university from September 1 to 3.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, who unveiled the brochure and poster of the conference — ‘ Quantum enhanced sustainable technologies for AI systems’ (QUEST-AI 2026) — in his chambers, the event is being jointly organised by various departments of AU Engineering College in collaboration with ‘RUSA 2.0’.

The theme of the conference has been designed in accordance with the future needs by connecting quantum intelligence and sustainable technology. Eminent scientists and professors from various countries like America, Japan, and Australia are attending the conference. The departments of Computer Science & IT, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, and Instrumentation Technology are jointly organising the international conference.

A prize will be awarded for the best research paper in each category.

The poster launch programme was attended by AU Engineering College Principal M. Shashi and others.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu