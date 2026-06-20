Freight loading target set at 55 MT by SCoR

The Visakhapatnam Division of the South Coast Railway has set an ambitious freight loading target of 55.0 million tonnes (MT) for the current financial year. It was informed by DRM Lalith Bohra at the first Business Development Unit (BDU) meeting of the division held on Friday.

The meeting focused on strengthening logistics partnerships and exploring new avenues for enhancing freight business and customer engagement.

During the meeting, a detailed review of freight loading and earnings achieved during the current financial year was undertaken. Commodity-wise analysis and growth trends over the corresponding previous years were also discussed. Senior headquarters officers promised full support and cooperation in achieving the target.

Issues pertaining to rake availability, placement, transit time and operational constraints were deliberated in detail, and assurances were given for prompt resolution of customer concerns. Freight customers were encouraged to explore additional loading opportunities and contribute towards achieving the freight targets during the current financial year.

The meeting reaffirmed South Coast Railway’s commitment towards customer-centric freight operations and strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders to drive sustainable growth in freight business.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu