Visakhapatnam Railway Station Gets Emergency Medical Room

An emergency medical room was opened at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. According to Lalit Bohra, DRM, the medical room was set up by the railways in coordination with Pinnacle Hospital in the city. While nursing staff would be available round the clock, doctors would be available in the afternoons, said the DRM at a media conference.

Those who fall ill during their travel would be treated at nominal charges, while accident victims would be extended medical care free of cost, said the DRM. Emergency medical rooms would also be set up at other railway stations in the future, the DRM added.