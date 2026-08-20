Vizag to Host BRICS Youth and Sports Ministers' Meeting

Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host the BRICS Youth and Sports Ministers’ meeting on August 22 and 23. Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the global event will be attended by delegates from 11 member nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The meeting will focus on growing partnerships in sports development and modern sports technology, and on expanding the sports industry.

A sapling plantation programme, a visit to a heritage site, and bilateral meetings will be held at Thotlakonda on August 22. Later, a meeting of youth ministers will be held at Hotel Radisson Blu. The same night, a gala dinner will be organised at Hotel Novotel, with special cultural programmes reflecting the culture and traditions of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will participate in it.

The BRICS Friendship Cycle Rally will be held on August 23. It will be followed by a meeting of sports ministers and a visit to sports venues in Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, the district administration is making arrangements to provide the highest level of hospitality for the international delegates. Special accommodation arrangements have been made at Radisson Blu Resorts and Novotel hotels.

Security, traffic control, transport, and protocol arrangements are being coordinated for every stage of the delegates’ visit, from their arrival at the airport to their stay and the conference venue. District Revenue Officer M. Visvesvarnaidu has been appointed as the coordinator of the prestigious programme. Special responsibilities have been assigned to various departments, and steps have been taken to monitor every aspect, from the delegates’ arrival to their return journey.