Comic Con India to open 2026-27 season in Vizag in October

Comic Con India is a series of annual comic-based conventions held in India, where people cosplay as their favourite fictional characters. The event has been held in cities such as Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata. The newest addition to Comic Con India will be Visakhapatnam, making it the first edition in Andhra Pradesh on October 10 and 11, 2026, at the Kalam Convention Centre.

The Vizag edition will open the 2026-27 season of Comic Con India, then travel to other cities across the country in the coming months. The event will feature panel sessions, live music, international guests, cosplay showcases, exclusive launches, and fan zones.

Comic Con India CEO Shefali Johnson said Visakhapatnam has a strong connection with Telugu cinema and that fandom culture is expanding beyond movies. “With growing cosplay, anime, and student communities, Vizag is emerging as a vibrant pop culture hub,” he explained. The CEO also said the city has a deep connection to its own pop culture, from beloved Telugu classics like Budugu to newer forms of art and content. The event will also be a stage to bring local stories and cultural influences along with new-age formats and celebrate them together.

NODWIN Gaming Co-founder and Managing Director Akshat Rathee said that Vizag is the perfect place to begin the 2026-27 season of Comic Con India. “We are looking forward to seeing the local fans shape the first edition in the city,” he said.

The previous season of Comic Con travelled across 11 cities and drew more than 3.5 lakh attendees, making it the biggest season yet.

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