Andhra University Vows to Ensure Safe Workplace for Women

Andhra University is committed to safeguarding the dignity, safety, and rights of women in the workplace, according to Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar. Speaking after releasing an awareness poster on the prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace law on Tuesday, the Vice-Chancellor emphasised that the university is responsible for ensuring an environment in which girl students, faculty members, non-teaching staff, and women employees can discharge their duties without fear. He further stated that creating awareness about the law relating to the prevention of sexual harassment among all members of the university community would further strengthen a safe environment.

K. Sita Manikyam, presiding officer of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), said that the poster was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the UGC and the AICTE. “The posters are being displayed in all departments, offices, and other prominent locations of Andhra University, so that they are clearly visible,” she said.

The initiative aims to create continuous awareness among students, faculty, non-teaching staff, and other employees regarding the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, their rights, the procedure for submitting complaints, and the protection mechanisms available to them. She further stated that the ICC has been continuously working towards creating a safe and dignified environment for women at Andhra University.

“In addition to legal measures, creating awareness and a sense of responsibility among every member of the university community is equally important in preventing sexual harassment,” she observed. The programme was attended by all members of the Internal Complaints Committee, including the principals of all constituent colleges of Andhra University, Registrar K. Rambabu, Deputy Registrar Ratnam, and Assistant Registrar K. Kumari.

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