Gandahati Waterfall: A Scenic Road Trip From Vizag

If you are looking for a road trip from Vizag that takes you beyond the usual beaches and hill stations, Gandahati Waterfall in Odisha makes for an interesting getaway. Located in Gajapati district, the waterfall is surrounded by forests and small villages, offering a change of scenery as you travel from the coastal plains towards the Eastern Ghats. Read on as we guide you on your journey to the spot!

Make a stop at Paralakhemundi

From Vizag, the most convenient route is through Srikakulam and Palasa before entering Odisha. You can also combine a trip to Gandahati with a visit to Paralakhemundi, which lies along the route.

Paralakhemundi, the headquarters of Gajapati district, has a distinctive historical legacy. The town is closely associated with Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Narayan Deo, who played a significant role in the movement for the creation of a separate Odisha province.

The journey from Vizag to Paralakhemundi is roughly 170 km by road, followed by another 27 to 30 km to Gandahati. The overall drive can take around five hours, depending on traffic and road conditions.

Gajapati Palace in Paralakhemundi is worth considering if you enjoy exploring historic buildings. Brundaban Palace, also known as B.N. Palace, was built as a summer retreat for the Maharaja of Paralakhemundi and is known for its architectural details.

Once you leave Paralakhemundi, the road towards Gandahati passes through villages and forested stretches before reaching the waterfall.

What to expect at Gandahati Waterfall

Situated on the Mahendratanaya River, which originates in the Mahendragiri Hills, Gandahati Waterfall is about 20 metres (66 feet) high and has a single cascade. It is also known for its perennial flow.

The surrounding greenery and rocky landscape make the waterfall a popular picnic spot. The area has been developed with steps leading towards the waterfall, wooden fencing and a bridge across the stream.

The vegetation around the waterfall includes Sal, Mahula, Piasal, Dharua, Haldu, Sidha and Kendu. Medicinal trees such as Harida, Amla, Karanja and Arjuna can also be found in the area.

Gandahati’s name is associated with elephants, which have historically been found in the surrounding forests. The area is also home to wildlife such as leopards, sambar, barking deer, spotted deer, wild boar and porcupines. Birds found in the region include peacocks, pheasants, parrots, eagles, golden orioles and cuckoos.

Other Places to Explore Around Gandahati Waterfall

If you have time for a longer itinerary, Mahendragiri is one of the major natural attractions in Gajapati district. Its mountain landscape makes it suitable for those interested in hiking, nature and scenic drives.

Another worthwhile addition is Jirang near Chandragiri, located in the same mountain region as Mahendragiri. Known for its Buddhist monastery and Tibetan settlement, the area offers a unique cultural experience.

For Vizag residents, Gandahati’s charm lies in the combination it offers: a comfortable drive, a waterfall set amid forest, a nearby historic town, and other attractions within Gajapati district. It’s a good option for travellers looking to explore a quieter side of Odisha, away from the usual tourist trail.

Also read: Planning a trip to Odisha from Vizag? Here’s a complete travel guide!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.