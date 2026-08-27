HP Navya Composite Gas Cylinder Launch in Vizag Soon

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), which has already launched HP Navya (10 kg composite gas cylinder) in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, is all set to extend the service to Visakhapatnam soon.

The major oil company announced in a tweet that the service will be available in the Steel City very soon. A new connection will cost Rs. 5,000, while a refill will cost Rs. 1,700. The lightweight cylinder, which is rust-proof and safe to use, will be about 50 per cent lighter than the cylinders currently in use. Once launched, customers will be able to get the composite cylinder directly from any authorised HP gas distributor.

Meanwhile, Bharat Gas has already introduced its lightweight cylinders in the city. The service, launched recently at MVP Colony, will soon be extended to other parts of the city as well. According to its distributor, the 10 kg cylinder is delivered within four hours of booking and is priced at Rs. 1,699.

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