Dating in Vizag: What Locals Would Really Change

How exactly is the dating scene in Vizag? We asked Vizagites about how they meet people, what dating looks like in the city, and, more importantly, what they would change about it.

For many Vizagites, dating still happens the old-fashioned way: through mutual friends, college, workplaces, or even walking clubs, marathon groups, and bhajan gatherings. You meet someone, strike up a conversation, and see where things go. But when it comes to dating apps, the sentiment is considerably less enthusiastic.

Between matches and mismatches

Profiles on dating apps can sometimes be more confusing than intriguing. There are the lengthy bios that sound suspiciously like they were written by ChatGPT, the prompts answered without actually understanding what they are asking, and then there are the one-liners. Instead of being clever or charming, some can be so tacky that the interaction ends before it begins.

So, what makes a good dating profile? For starters, perhaps leave the parents out of it. Talking about your family’s values might make sense in a matrimonial profile, but on a dating app, it can be an unexpected turn-off. The idea is to introduce yourself, after all.

Let your personality do the talking. On a dating app filled with profiles competing for attention, trying to stand out is understandable. But trying too hard to establish how interesting, knowledgeable, or “different” you are can have the opposite effect.

And then there are the photographs. Your favourite selfie may be your favourite for a reason, but that does not necessarily make it the best photograph for a dating profile. Think about what your pictures communicate and whether they give someone an easy opening to start a conversation.

Maybe the problem is not dating apps, but boundaries

Approaching someone in real life can come with its own complications. Potential matches may turn out to have views that are deeply incompatible with yours, whether it is casual sexism, rigid traditionalism, or completely different expectations from a relationship.

One observation that came up repeatedly is how quickly people try to establish chemistry. There is nothing wrong with a spark, but sometimes, in the rush to maintain that initial excitement, consistency gets overlooked. A good relationship is not built in a few exciting conversations, it takes time, shared experiences and effort from both people.

Also, some people seem to have picked up the idea that persistence is romantic, perhaps influenced by films or popular culture, when repeated messages, unwanted attention, or stalking are anything but. There also seems to be confusion around the difference between a romantic relationship and a platonic one. Perhaps, the conversation around dating needs to include how we understand healthy relationships.

Final Thoughts

The ultimate goal is not to find one person who becomes your entire social universe. Having friends, hobbies and different social circles is important, rather than expecting one partner to fulfil every emotional and social need.

Online dating can make people feel as though there are endless options available, but every profile represents an actual person with their own expectations, insecurities and boundaries, which makes communication important. Ghosting is sometimes necessary, especially when someone makes you uncomfortable or crosses a boundary. But when a connection has been respectful and genuine, basic consideration and clear communication can go a long way.

So, if there is one thing we would change about dating in Vizag, it is the way we approach dating itself. Be curious, but respectful, understand boundaries and take rejection without turning it into a personal attack.

Most importantly, enjoy the conversations along the way!

Also read: The Ultimate Dating Guide: What to do after you get a date in Vizag?

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