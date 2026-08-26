These 15 new OTT releases this week will ruin your productivity!

OTT platforms are releasing phenomenal titles each week, and this week is no exception. A crime thriller, The Whisper Man, where a father teams up with unlikely people to find his kidnapped son; a high-stakes investigative thriller about a murder in Babita Singh Reporting; and a slice-of-life Telugu series featuring two friends with a dream in Part–Timers. Here is the full list of new OTT releases scheduled for this week!

New OTT releases slated for the week that deserve a spot on your watchlist!

Streaming now

1. Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall

This is the first chapter of a three-part animated trilogy adaptation of the 1993-1994 Knightfall arc, which introduced the villain Bane, who broke Bruce Wayne’s back. With Arkham Asylum destroyed, all the inmates are now pestering Gotham City. Batman is working around the clock to capture his greatest enemies, pushed to his physical and mental limits.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

August 26

2. Death of the Pastor’s Wife

Mica Miller was found dead at the Lumber River State Park in North Carolina on April 27, 2024, with a gunshot wound, ruled a suicide. The case drew national attention when the investigation revealed that Mica had been reaching out to the police for months, believing that her life was in danger and that she was being stalked. Her estranged husband, John-Paul, was indicted on federal charges of cyberstalking and making false statements in December 2025 and pleaded not guilty in January 2026.

This three-part documentary features first-hand accounts from Mica’s friends and details the events in her life leading up to her death.

OTT: Netflix

3. The Last Sunrise

This romantic drama, adapted from Anna Todd’s 2025 novel, tells the story of Ry, a college student living with a chronic illness, who falls in love with Julián during a summer trip to Spain. The couple’s budding romance is tested when Ry’s protective mother, Isolde, tries to buy Julián’s family land for a hotel project.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

4. The Airport Chaplin

Tobias Wallace is a fast-moving fixer at the airport who handles daily crises inside the terminal with unorthodox methods. He has never met a problem he cannot solve and believes the airport cannot run without him, until he meets his new boss, Mira, who sees him as a walking liability.

OTT: Netflix

August 27

5. Beauty in Black season 3

Having finally secured a seat at the Bellarie table as Chief Operating Officer, Kimmie now has to form an uneasy alliance with the former rival, Mallory, to keep her power during an FBI raid. On the other hand, the Bellarie family members face serious jail time, and they turn on each other.

OTT: Netflix

August 28

6. Adults season 2

The newest season picks up two months after the season 1 finale. Samir, Issa, and Billie should now navigate through the unexpected consequences of the love triangle no one saw coming, while tackling their own problems.

OTT: JioHotstar

7. Anbe Diana

CSK, a sports coach from a conservative Telugu family, has secretly loved his neighbour, a free-spirited Anglo-Indian woman, Diana D’Souza, since childhood. When Diana finally reciprocates her feelings, they immediately run into challenges ranging from family expectations to old neighbourhood rivalries and cultural differences.

OTT: Sony LIV

8. All the Truth in My Lies

Based on the popular novel, this television series is about six best friends who set off on a camper-van bachelorette road trip when Blanca is about to get married. The fun bachelorette trip quickly spirals into a tense, emotionally charged journey as long-hidden secrets and unspoken feelings surface.

OTT: Netflix

9. Babita Singh Reporting

Babita ‘Baby’ Singh is a people-pleasing officer, always looking out for others instead of standing up for herself. However, things change when a childhood friend is murdered on her first night back. Babita begins investigating the crime, determined to uncover the truth, which reveals deep-rooted secrets and mysteries.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

10. The Whisper Man

Tom Kennedy is a crime writer, and his world tilts upside down when his eight-year-old son is abducted. He joins forces with DI Amanda and his estranged father, a former police officer, to find him. When the trio begin investigating, they uncover a disturbing connection involving a convicted serial killer, Whisper Man.

OTT: Netflix

11. Part-Timers

This slice-of-life Telugu series follows two roommates from different worlds with contrasting personalities. They navigate through life and their everyday struggles, holding on to their shared dream of launching their own startup.

OTT: JioHotstar

12. Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look

Over a decade of leaks, rumors, and overwhelming hype, fans will get an extended and exclusive look at Grand Theft Auto VI. The presentation will dissect the criminal underworld of the state of Leonida, with the new map and the dynamic between the protagonists Jason and Lucia.

OTT: Netflix

13. Mousetrap

This dark thriller follows an isolated novelist who loses everything: his identity and life to an elusive entity called ‘The Rat’. To reclaim his existence and expose the imposter, the novelist teams up with a loan shark and a relentless detective.

OTT: Netflix

August 29

14. Michael

This biographical drama offers a glimpse into the brilliant and complicated life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Starring Jafar Jackson, it has had a successful run in cinemas, grossing $1 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing biographical film of all time.

OTT: JioHotstar

15. Four Hands, Two Souls.

When two young pianists from completely different worlds meet at an elite music high school, their lives become intimately intertwined through music.

OTT: Netflix

With these new OTT releases slated for the week, you can pick a favourite and start binge-watching it. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favourite snacks, gather your fluffiest blankets and start watching these now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for entertainment recommendations.