Did you get a match on a dating app? Or did your crush finally agree to go on a date with you? Whether it is Cupid who set you both up or it is your parents, feeling nervous is common. As much as you repeat “be yourself” to boost your confidence, some tips might help too. There is too much information online which will only make you feel overwhelmed and underprepared. For a simple city such as Vizag, here are some simple yet impressive dating tips to follow after you get a date with someone. This article is the ultimate dating handbook for the folks of Vizag.

#Shop Shop Shop

The importance of dressing well cannot be stressed more. The first impression creates the best impression and dressing well is the way to do it. The VIP road of Vizag and the malls can be scouted for the attire that suits you the best. If you are comfortable, take your partner on a shopping date.

#By the Beach

A walk, a dinner, or even a meet-up by the beach will melt any Vizagite’s heart. Romance lingers around like the sea breeze and the conversations flow like the waves. Casually sit along the RK Beach road looking at the glorious beach and share playlists as an ice-breaker.

#Quaint Cafe Date

One can easily find a table at cute, little cafes without any hassle. Couples can easily chat for up to hours in Vizag’s quiet cafes with aesthetic vibes, great food, and beverages. This is also pocket-friendly.

#Resto-bar Date

Hip places are the best way to avoid awkward dates. The breweries and resto-bars in Vizag are great places for a night filled with food, music, and fun.

#Long Drive

Vizag is blessed with a beautiful coastline. A drive along it is all one needs to steal their date’s heart. This is a great way to impress your date. Scenic views and amazing music can be your partners to fill in awkward silences on your first date.

#Stargazing

This is the most romantic, straight out of a film, thing to do with your date. This can be done from any spot along the beach road or your terrace. This can also be combined with a long drive and a perfect stargazing date from Araku or Lammasingi would be a great idea.

