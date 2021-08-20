Seethammadhara is one of the prime residential localities in the city of Vizag. Naturally, it also houses some of the places in the city to grab a bite. From cafes to restaurants to roadside stalls, Seethammadhara has them all. But today, let’s focus on the best cafes.

Of late, the youth of Vizag has found a new hangout spot. While the beaches and the parks continue to witness a lot of rush, there’s something about catching a cup of coffee with your friends that attracts the youth to one of the countless cafes in the city. And some of them are situated at Seethammadhara.

For the people’s convenience, here’s a list of some amazing cafes at Seethammadhara in Vizag:

#1 DRNK LAB

Possibly the hottest resto cafe in Vizag, DRNK LAB is famous for its cool interiors and lip-smacking food. The burgers here are widely considered to be the best in the world. Apart from that, this resto cafe also serves amazing milkshakes, lassis and pizzas. The Veg Double Decker Burger is a must-try here.

Address: D.No:50-40-6, P & T Colony, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam-530013

#2 The Hungry Hippo Resto Cafe

With colourful and spacious interiors, The Hungry Hippo creates a fun environment for people to hang out while they wait for their orders. When you come here, you can pick from a wide range of delectable pastas and sandwiches. Try the Cheese Tomato Chili Toast Sandwich if you’re in the mood for something tangy and spicy.

Address: 50-49-43/A, TPT Colony, Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam-530013

#3 Bean Board

While the Ramanaidu Studios branch of this cafe franchise is more popular for its scenic location, you can get the same delicious coffee in Seethammadhara as well. Bean Board Seethammadhara has some of the best coffee varieties, from Cappucino to Caramel Macchiato. Apart from that, they also serve waffles and sandwiches. But for many youngsters in the city, this is a popular hangout spot because of the wide variety of board games to play here.

Address: North Extension, Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam-530013

#4 The Pegasus Resto Cafe

Branded as Vizag’s first pet-friendly cafe, this resto cafe is a great place for both you and your furry companions. The cafe contains a well-lit outdoors area where your pet can play while you satiate your hunger. From Filter Coffee to Peach Iced Tea, there are many kinds of refreshing beverages here for you and your friends. The healthy eaters can eat some delicious salads here. When you come here, try one of their many sandwich options or Chinese starters.

Address: 50-1-51/2, ASR Nagar, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam-530013

#5 Macchiato

Located in Balayya Sastri Layout, Macchiato Coffee Shop & Bakery is one of the favourite destinations for the sweet-tooths in the city. It is known for its shakes and pizzas. Be adventurous and order the combo of a shake and a pizza. Do try the Peppy Paneer Tikka Pizza or the Double Cheese Veggiblast Pizza when here. Macchiato is one of the most popular cafes in Vizag, especially at Seethammadhara.

Address: Revathi Sadan Apartments, 50-109-2/1(2), Shop No:002, Vinayak Temple Rd, TPT Colony, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam-530013

#6 Brew And Bake

The latest addition to the list of cafes at Seethammadhara, this cafe stays true to its name by serving a delectable selection of coffees and pastries. In coffees, you can try the Double Shot Latte or the Vanilla Cappuccino. And if you want something sweet and hot, have the Melting Brownie with Ice Cream. If you’re looking for a cheesy snack instead, order one of the many sandwiches available here.

Address: North Extension, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam-530013

#7 Cafe Coastal

One thing to love about cafes is that many of them offer the users choice between sitting indoors or outdoors. Cafe Coastal follows the same formula. From filling rice bowls, for lunch, to breakfast options, like idli, poori, dosa, there is a lot to try here. But none better than the Veg Pudina Rice Bowl. Coming to coffees, the Hazelnut Latte here is a must-try.

Address: 50-121-14, North Extension, Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam-530013

#8 Coffee and Kitchen

Apart from the usual suspects, like pizzas and burgers, Coffee and Kitchen also offers a wide variety of waffles to have with your cold coffee. If you love Nutella, try the Nutella Waffle here for an explosion of chocolatey sweetness in your mouth. You can also try the Crunchy Frappe which, going by the name, is crunchy and refreshingly cool.

Address: 50-121-63/A, opposite to BANK OF INDIA, North Extension, Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam-530013

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly note that it’s imperative to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures at these cafes in Vizag.