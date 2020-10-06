Who doesn’t enjoy a warm or a cold cup of coffee in Vizag? While homemade coffee is great, we do miss the exotic coffees outside. Here are some of the safest places in Vizag where you can have a cup of your favourite coffee. Head out to these 5 places in the city for some eye-opening coffees, all while observing safety norms amid the prevailing pandemic situation.

#1 The 7th Heaven

Along with a wide range of cakes and a bit of side, they have also had a decent dash of coffee on their menu. Their coffees smell sweet and strong. Their chocolatey donuts go best with the coffees. Our personal favorite is Dark Mocha- coffee with a bit of dark chocolate. Anyone with a sweet-tooth ought to try this coffee out.

Price: Rs 100

#2 Bean Board

Bean Board is among the best coffee houses and also a great hangout place in Vizag. The coffee compliments their bright, cozy indoors. Their coffee is strong, frothy, and delicious- and is also reasonably priced. We would recommend all coffees on their menu, but our personal favorite is a simple cup of Cappuccino. Also, do not forget to try their waffles- they are amazing.

Price: Rs 90-Rs 110

#3 Bake my Wish

This cute bakery with a pleasant ambiance serves one of the finest coffees in the city! Plus they are super reasonable! Priced at only Rs. 50 a cup, their filter coffee has an amazing flavour and a reasonably good amount of milk in it. Also, don’t forget to take some of their brownies on the go. They are a blessing in disguise. Their cakes are absolutely beautiful. You might just order one for the taste, texture, and looks even though there’s no occasion.

#4 Brew and Bistro

This cozy and comfortable café has one of the best beverages in town. Be it a milkshake, mojito, or a coffee. They’re the best. Their aromatic coffees are perfect and frothy on top. We also particularly love their hot chocolate. All of their coffees are organic and contain natural flavours. We recommend their Irish Cold Coffee- the quantity for the price is amazing!

Price: Rs 150

#5 Gypsy

This resto café is located a little far away from the city. But the ride is worth it. Indulge in their wide range of coffees both cold and hot- according to Vizag’s ever-changing weather. Their coffees are aromatic and yummy! We love their Gypsy Frappe (cold) and Roasted Hazelnut (hot). They are a treat for coffee addicts. Their strong flavors are bound to entice you.

Price: Rs 160