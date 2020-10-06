The total count of coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam reached 52,002 as 303 new cases were reported in the district between Monday and Tuesday. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Vizag in a single day, 156 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 147 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. According to the update released by the District COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar 3169 individuals are undergoing treatment for the virus across the district.

The update further stated that 48,409 people have recovered from COVID-19 (including 302 individuals today). Vizag saw four more individuals succumb to the coronavirus over the past 24 hours to take the district’s death count to 424. Apart from revealing the number of new coronavirus cases, the coronavirus status in Visakhapatnam on 6 October further stated that the district accounts for 4 very active clusters, 64 active clusters, 239 dormant clusters, and 627 denotified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh saw COVID-19 grow by 5795 on Tuesday as the state tally reached 7,29,307. While 50,776 cases are marked active, 6,72,479 people are known to have recovered from the infection so far, including the 6046 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The fall in the active cases has been noticeable in the state, where it has dropped considerably in the last four weeks. Andhra Pradesh, which was consistently reporting more than 10,000 new cases every day till 10 September, has been slowing down. The new detections have come down to less than 7,000 now. The death toll increased to 6052 as 33 more individuals succumbed to the deadly virus between Monday and Tuesday.

Earlier on 5 October, the human trials for the COVID-19 vaccine – Covishield began in Vizag at Andhra Medical College- King George Hospital (KGH). In a total of six sessions or visits to the hospital, the supervising doctors at the KGH aim to administer the vaccine to around 100 volunteers.