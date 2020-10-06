Following the release of funds for Anganwadis, the Andhra Pradesh government has been taking measures to fill vacancies. In line with this decision, the state government has issued a district-wise recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the position of Anganwadi helpers and workers. Currently, the WDCW department has 47,302 Anganwadi Workers and 44,763 Helpers working across the state. However, the state needs the support of 5905 more workers to boost the services. According to the AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020, the government is looking to fill the vacancies in the Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) department across the state.

The selection process will be carried out in a phased manner by the committees set up under the district collectors. It is to be noted that the candidates are required to attend the interviews conducted at the revenue divisions of the respective districts.

As per AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 notification, openings in each discipline, are as follows:

Anganwadi Helper – 4007

Mini-Anganwadi Worker – 430

Anganwadi Worker – 1468

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates applying for the posts should have passed SSC from a recognised board.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the personal interview will be recruited for the respective job roles.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates for the position of Main Anganwadi Worker will be given a monthly salary of Rs 11,500/-. Mini-Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, on the other hand, will receive Rs 7,000/- per month.

Earlier in September, the AP state government launched YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes to provide nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children at Anganwadi centres across the state. In Visakhapatnam district alone, 1,27,944 toddlers between six and thirty-six months, 79,728 children from 3-6 years, and 59,613 pregnant and lactating mothers are receiving benefits through these programmes.