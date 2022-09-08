On Monday, 12 September 2022, a job mela will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, Vizag from 10 am onwards. In collaboration with Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh, this recruitment drive will attract various top companies such as Reliance Jio, Nagarjuna Cements, HBL Power Systems and more. A total of 725 vacancies have been announced for the new job mela in Vizag.
The details of the jobs offered are as mentioned below:
Nagarjuna Cements
Name of the role: Trainee
Eligibility criteria: ITI Diploma/ B.TECH
Gender: Male
Salary offered: ₹14,000 – 20,200
Job Location: Visakhapatnam
Number of vacancies: 50
Perks: PE & ESI
HPL Power Systems
Name of the role: Trainee Technicians
Eligibility criteria: Diploma (Mechanical)
Gender: Male
Salary offered: ₹12,000
Job Location: Visakhapatnam
Number of vacancies: 5
Perks: PE & ESI
Reliance Jio
Name of the role: Home Sales Officer
Eligibility criteria: Degree
Gender: Male
Salary offered: ₹13,000
Job Location: Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli
Number of vacancies: 30
Perks: PE, ESI & Medical Insurance
Quess Corporate Service
Name of the role: Various Positions
Eligibility criteria: Inter and above
Gender: Male
Salary offered: ₹10,000 – 12,000
Job Location: Visakhapatnam
Number of vacancies: 80
Perks: PE & ESI
Navata Road Transport
Name of the role: Drivers, Accountant and Helpers
Eligibility criteria: SSC and above
Gender: Male
Salary offered: ₹10,000 – 13,000
Job Location: Visakhapatnam
Number of vacancies: 100
Perks: PE & ESI
Premier Energies Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET)
Eligibility criteria: B. TECH (Mechanical, Electrical, ECE, Instrumental)
Gender: Female
Salary offered: ₹17,993
Job Location: Fab City, Hyderabad
Number of vacancies: 30
Perks: PE, ESI & Subsidised food
Premier Energies Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Diploma Engineer Trainee (DET)
Eligibility criteria: Diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, ECE, Instrumental)
Gender: Female
Salary offered: ₹16,300
Job Location: Fab City, Hyderabad
Number of vacancies: 130
Perks: PE, ESI & subsidised food
Premier Energies Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Technician
Eligibility criteria: ITI (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Fitter)
Gender: Female
Salary offered: ₹15,400
Job Location: Fab City, Hyderabad
Number of vacancies: 300
Perks: PE, ESI & subsidised food
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job mela in Vizag through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem by 10 am on 12 September 2022.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.
