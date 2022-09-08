On Monday, 12 September 2022, a job mela will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, Vizag from 10 am onwards. In collaboration with Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh, this recruitment drive will attract various top companies such as Reliance Jio, Nagarjuna Cements, HBL Power Systems and more. A total of 725 vacancies have been announced for the new job mela in Vizag.

The details of the jobs offered are as mentioned below:

Nagarjuna Cements

Name of the role: Trainee

Eligibility criteria: ITI Diploma/ B.TECH

Gender: Male

Salary offered: ₹14,000 – 20,200

Job Location: Visakhapatnam

Number of vacancies: 50

Perks: PE & ESI

HPL Power Systems

Name of the role: Trainee Technicians

Eligibility criteria: Diploma (Mechanical)

Gender: Male

Salary offered: ₹12,000

Job Location: Visakhapatnam

Number of vacancies: 5

Perks: PE & ESI

Reliance Jio

Name of the role: Home Sales Officer

Eligibility criteria: Degree

Gender: Male

Salary offered: ₹13,000

Job Location: Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli

Number of vacancies: 30

Perks: PE, ESI & Medical Insurance

Quess Corporate Service

Name of the role: Various Positions

Eligibility criteria: Inter and above

Gender: Male

Salary offered: ₹10,000 – 12,000

Job Location: Visakhapatnam

Number of vacancies: 80

Perks: PE & ESI

Navata Road Transport

Name of the role: Drivers, Accountant and Helpers

Eligibility criteria: SSC and above

Gender: Male

Salary offered: ₹10,000 – 13,000

Job Location: Visakhapatnam

Number of vacancies: 100

Perks: PE & ESI

Premier Energies Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET)

Eligibility criteria: B. TECH (Mechanical, Electrical, ECE, Instrumental)

Gender: Female

Salary offered: ₹17,993

Job Location: Fab City, Hyderabad

Number of vacancies: 30

Perks: PE, ESI & Subsidised food

Premier Energies Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Diploma Engineer Trainee (DET)

Eligibility criteria: Diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, ECE, Instrumental)

Gender: Female

Salary offered: ₹16,300

Job Location: Fab City, Hyderabad

Number of vacancies: 130

Perks: PE, ESI & subsidised food

Premier Energies Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Technician

Eligibility criteria: ITI (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Fitter)

Gender: Female

Salary offered: ₹15,400

Job Location: Fab City, Hyderabad

Number of vacancies: 300

Perks: PE, ESI & subsidised food

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job mela in Vizag through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem by 10 am on 12 September 2022.

