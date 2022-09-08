The explosion of an illegal firecracker unit in the Anakapalle District, former Visakhapatnam District, on Tuesday at 9 am led to the death of one person while injuring three others.

The deceased, identified as B. Mahesh (38), and the injured Lakshmi were shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam as they were severely injured. While Lakshmi is undergoing treatment, Mahesh breathed his last. The other two wounded, Shankar Rao and Prasad, were also shifted to a nearby government hospital in Anakapalli for treatment.

According to the police, the roof of the illegal firecracker unit near Visakhapatnam collapsed moments after the explosion of a few firecrackers. The nearby villagers rescued the trapped employees and immediately informed the fire and police departments. According to the initial investigation, the police have ascertained that a small piece of land was taken on lease by A Varaha Trimurthula Naidu of Anakapalli, where he employed a few villagers to manufacture firecrackers illegally.

The locals have confessed that around 8 to 10 such illegal firecracker units are actively operating in various locations in Anakapalli District. The police have registered a case against the main accused and are on a hunt to arrest him. It may be recalled that a similar incident which occurred two years ago led to the death of two persons while injuring five others in the Sabbavaram Mandal.

