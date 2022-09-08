On Wednesday, 7 September 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested six men, including a juvenile, accused of multiple bike robbery cases in the city. The police recovered 13 bikes from the accused men that were stolen from the Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts. As per the police statement, the accused used the robbed bikes to transport ganja in the city.

This series of bike robberies came to light when B Bhanu Prasad, a contract-based employee at HPCL, raised a complaint at the Malkapuram Police Station. On 21 August 2022, Bhanu Prasad parked his Pulsar bike at a temple near his residence. The next morning, he found that his bike went missing upon which he approached the police. Based on his statements, the Visakhapatnam City Police initiated an investigation to catch the accused in the bike robbery.

The police analysed the footage from a CCTV near the temple from where the Pulsar was stolen and tracked down the culprits. Later, the accused men, identified as K Siva (25), D Surya Teja (25), S Shiva (21), D Nagaraju (20), I Venkatesh (19), and a juvenile, were arrested by the police. It was learnt that these men were involved in illegal ganja smuggling and used stolen bikes for the same with an intention to abandon the bikes in case of being spotted by the police.

