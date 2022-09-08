Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash Andhra Pradesh starting from today, 8 September 2022. The effect of the new low pressure over the Bay of Bengal is expected to stay till 11 September 2022. This will result in heavy rainfall in Vizag and its surrounding areas, as per weather reports. Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, Vijayawada, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram are said to witness similar a situation.

A common occurrence this time of the year, the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring rains over the east and west coast over the next four to five days. Currently, the low-pressure area between Karnataka and Chattisgarh is responsible for the heavy rains lashing Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Odisha, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A more powerful system is expected to set in by Friday, which will be responsible for a heavy downpour across India including coastal Andhra.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation will be formed Over the Bay of Bengal towards the east, which will in turn lead to the formation of a low pressure area over the next 48 hours. The IMD is expecting that this low pressure area may turn into a depression by the time it reaches the east coast of India.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Marathwada will be receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall from 8 to 11 September 2022.

While Odisha has been put on an orange alert( meaning be prepared) Andhra Pradesh has been out on a yellow alert (meaning be updated). The officials have advised fishermen against venturing into the sea over the next few days.

Vizag City has started to experience moderate to heavy rainfall since last night and a similar downpour is expected till 11 September.

