Despite the anticipation for monsoon, the weather in Visakhapatnam was sizzling hot on 30 May 2024, Thursday, as temperatures in parts of the city soared to 40 degrees, according to the latest update by the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Anandapuram and Padmanabham recorded 41.6 degrees, while Visakhapatnam, on average, experienced searing heat at 38 degrees.

In view of the sultriness, accompanied by the city’s signature humidity, people have been taking refuge in the beach, parks, air-conditioned malls and restaurants. Frequent power outages have also been cause for complaints, and many are escaping to cooler places, like Araku and Paderu, to get respite from the heat.

Other cities in the State have not fared any better. Areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Anakapalli, Ananthapuram, Bapatla, Guntur, Tirupathi, Krishna, Nandyal, NT, Parvathipurammanyam, and Vizianagaram are all experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees.

Highest temperatures in the State

On Thursday, 44.8°C was recorded in Pamuru of Prakasam district, 44.7°C in Narasaraopet of NTR district, 44.7°C in Narasaraopet of NTR district, 44.6°C in Renigunta of Tirupati district, 44.5°C in Kodur of Krishna district, 44.4°C in Manubolu of Nellore district and 44.3°C in Koonavaram of Alluri district.

Monsoon expected to set in soon

As the Sun continues to dish out heat in Andhra Pradesh, the neighbouring state, Kerala, along with Northeast India, has already had a taste of monsoon. In fact, rains hit the State two days prior to its normal date.

It may bring residents of Visakhapatnam relief to know that a change in weather is due. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are set to welcome the Southwest monsoon around June 10, according to an update from the Meteorological Department of Hyderabad. The rainfall in the coming months is also expected to be heavy, due to the La Nina effect.

