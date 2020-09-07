On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes to provide nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children.

These new schemes will be implemented instead of the existing nutrition schemes at the Anganwadi centres across the state. In Visakhapatnam district alone, 1,27,944 toddlers between six and thirty-six months, 79,728 children from 3-6 years, and 59,613 pregnant and lactating mothers will be benefited through the programmes. The YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme is all set to be implemented in 2211 Anganwadi Centres in Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana plus scheme, Take Home Nutrition Kits will be distributed at 2741 Anganwadi centres in the district.

As a part of the YSR Sampoorna Poshana plus scheme, children between three months and six years will be given 250 gms of hot rice, pulses, vegetables, celery, 200 ml of milk, egg, and 50 grams of balamruttham laddu for 25 days in a month. And for the children between the ages of 6 and 36 months will be provided with 2.5 kg of infant formula, 30 eggs and 6 liters of milk per month under the Take Home Nutrition Kit with a total of Rs 111.60 crore will be spent on each at a rate of Rs 620 per month and a total of Rs 307.55 crore will be spent on 3.80 lakh beneficiaries.

As a part of the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme, 5.80 lakh pregnant and postpartum women are provided hot milk, rice, pulses, vegetables or greens, and chicken eggs 25 days a month. Under the Take Home Nutrition Kit, 250 grams of peanut butter, 1 kg of copper flour, 250 g of jaggery, another 250 gm of dried dates, and 1 kg of flour are provided per month. For this, the government will spend a total of Rs 591.60 crore at a rate of Rs 850 per person per month. A total of Rs 296.52 crore will be spent on the scheme at a rate of Rs 350 per month for 7.06 lakh children between the ages of 36 and 72 months. – A total of Rs 667.44 crore will be spent on 13.50 lakh children under 6 to 36 months at a rate of Rs 412 each.