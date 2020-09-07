Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism activities in Andhra Pradesh came to a standstill for the past five months. On 4 September, the AP state government has permitted the opening up of sites, as per the Unlock-4 guidelines. In line with the AP state government’s directives, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) decided to reopen tourist spots in Vizag.

In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, an official at the APTDC informed that tourism hotspots functioning under the corporation, including Borra Caves in Vizag Agency, were opened on 5 September. The APTDC also resumed boating services at Rushikonda Beach. With the reopening of the tourist attractions, people have started to arrive at the beaches in Vizag. He further added that a few other tourist spots in Vizag like Kailasagiri, ropeway facility, Tenneti Park, and museums under the control of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) are yet to reopen in the city. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourist locations have implemented a series of measures to ensure safety and hygiene. The staff in the APTDC hotels and tourism locations have been trained to follow the safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the film shoots too resumed in Vizag after being shuttered down for the past few months owing to the health concerns around the novel coronavirus crisis and the nationwide lockdown. For the past three days, IPL, a Telugu film has been shot in and around the RK Beach and Vuda Park. The movie unit shared that the next few days of the schedule will be filmed in Araku. Earlier in June, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to allow film shooting in the state. The Chief Minister had also assured to provide lands for the film industry, for setting up studios and other production facilities in Vizag.