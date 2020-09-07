On Monday, Vizag witnessed 387 new coronavirus cases. With the newly registered cases, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam district is inching towards the 42,000-mark.

According to the update released by Visakhapatnam COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, 5765 individuals are undergoing treatment for coronavirus. Out of the 41,904 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 35,846 individuals have been discharged so far, in Vizag. According to the update received on Thursday, four more people succumbed to coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll of the district to 293. The report further stated that Visakhapatnam has 61 very active clusters, 55 active clusters, 601 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters.

On 4 September, Vizag saw 660 fresh coronavirus cases and the total count went up to 40,179. The following day, witnessed a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases as Visakhapatnam reported 765 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 40,944. Of the reported cases, 275 were detected via the VRDL+Truenat+NACO methods while the remaining 490 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. The total count further reached 41,517 on 6 September, as 573 people in the district tested positive between Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, India has become the country with the second-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 90,802 new cases have pushed India’s coronavirus tally to 42,04,613. As on Monday morning, the death count in the country rose to 71,642 with 1016 more fatalities.



Maharashtra remains the state hit hardest by the pandemic, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. The MoHFW mentioned that the aforementioned states contribute 60% of the total COVID-19 cases, 62% of active cases, and 70% of the total fatality reported in the country.