In a bid to clear the rush, the Indian Railways has made special arrangements to accommodate all the passengers travelling back to work. On Sunday, it was announced that special trains towards Korba, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Howrah, and Tiruchchirappalli via Vizag will be operational from next week.

As per the official release, the Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam train (08518/17) would start from 12 September at 8.05 pm at Visakhapatnam station to reach Korba at 4.10 pm on 13 September. The train will have stoppages at Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Kesinga, Titilagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Raipur, Tilda Neora, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Akaltara, Janjgiri Naila, and Champa between Vizag and Korba from both the directions.

Two more special trains via Vizag would get on tracks next week. The Tiruchchirappalli-Howrah-Tiruchchirappalli bi-weekly special train (02664/02663) would start from Tiruchchirappalli at 4.20 pm on every Tuesday and Friday from 15 September to reach its destination at 4.10 pm on every Thursday and Sunday. The bi-weekly special train will have stoppages at Vijayawada, Vizag, Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Bhadrak between Tiruchchirappalli and Howrah from both the directions.

Similarly, the Guwahati-Bangalore-Guwahati (02509/02510) tri-weekly special train would be flagged off on 13 September. Every Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, the train would be operational and it will run back from Bangalore Cantonment at 11.40 pm every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with effect from 16 September. This tri-weekly special train will have stoppages at Rangiya, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Howrah, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vizag, Vijayawada, and other important stations between Guwahati and Bangalore Cantonment.

The press note further stated that bookings for these special trains would start from 10 September. Tickets will be available on Reservation Counters and also the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to board the train.