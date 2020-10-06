Putting an end to numerous speculations, actress Kajal Aggarwal, on Tuesday, took to social media to announce her wedding. The actress will tie the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on 30 October.

Kajal’s fiancé Gautam Kitchlu owns Discern Living, an online interior design store for home décor products. The duo reportedly got engaged in August and will be getting married in Mumbai in a private ceremony to be attended by immediate families.

Sharing her joy over this new chapter in her life, Kajal Aggarwal wrote- “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey.”

Kajal Aggarwal added that she’ll continue to work in films even after her wedding. “I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support,” she wrote.

Kajal marked her acting debut in 2004 with Hindi film Kyun Ho Gaya Na and went on to become a star actress in the south. She debuted in Telugu films with director Teja’s Lakshmi Kalyanam and went on to star in several hits such as Magadheera, Businessman, Nayaak, Darling, Mr Perfect, and Khaidi No 150 to name a few. The 35-year-old will next be seen in the upcoming film Paris Paris, which is a remake of the Hindi film Queen. A multi-starrer film Mumbai Saga and the much-awaited Kamal Hasan starrer Indian 2 are also in the pipeline.