A job fair will be conducted on 22 December 2023 in Visakhapatnam which is set to fill more than 300 vacancies. The fair will be held at the MCC’s District Employment Office in Kancharapalem at 10:00 AM. Renowned companies in and around Vizag will be recruiting for various positions. Interested candidates can register their details at www.ncs.gov.in and attend the job fair on Friday. The available vacancies will offer employment to individuals across different educational qualifications.

The vacancies available on 22 December are:

Trinitech Infrastructure (India) Private Limited

Positions: Design Engineer, Piping Engineer, Safety Supervisor

Educational qualifications: Diploma, Btech (EEE and Mechanical)

No. of vacancies: 20

Age group: 23-45

Salary: 20000 – 40000

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Positions: Financial Advisor

Educational qualifications: 10th pass

No. of Vacancies: 100

Age group: 20-35

Salary: 10000 – 25000

Team Lease (ICICI and RBL Cards)

Positions: Branch Relationship Executive

Educational qualifications: Any degree

No. of Vacancies: 50

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 18000-25000 + Incentives

Caliber Business Support Services Private Limited

Positions: Branch Relationship Executive, Relationship Executive

Educational qualifications: Intermediate, Any degree

No. of Vacancies: 20

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 15000 – 18000

Muthoot Finance Private Limited

Positions: Interns, Junior Retail Executive, Probationary Officer

Educational qualifications: Any degree, MBA, MCom

No. of Vacancies: 100

Age group: 18-38

Salary: 10000 – 18000

Lasya Engineering Solutions

Positions: Survey Engineers, Accountants

Educational qualifications: Btech, Diploma, ITI (Electrical)

No. of Vacancies: 15

Age group: 20-35

Salary: 11500-15000

Quess Corp (Axis Bank)

Positions: Relationship Officer

Educational qualifications: Intermediate, Any degree

No. of Vacancies: 50

Age group: 18-39

Salary: 13600-18000

Hetero Drugs, Hyderabad

Positions: Junior Chemist, Junior Officer

Educational qualifications: Bsc Chemistry, Msc Chemistry

No. of Vacancies: 100

Age group: 18-26

Salary: 22500

Pioneer Elastic India Private Limited

Positions: Accountant Assistant, Production Planning and Control Officer

Educational qualifications: Any degree, Btech, Post Graduate

No. of Vacancies: 5

Age group: 18-25

Salary: 12500+ transport, PF, ESIC

Lakshitha Shipping Logistics Private Limited

Position: Delivery Boys ( 10th pass male candidates only)

Position: Marketing (Any degree)

No. of Vacancies: 35

Age group: 18-32

Salary: 17000-26000 for delivery boys and 12000-25000 for marketing

The District Employability Officer urges the youth of the city to attend this Job fair in Visakhapatnam to avail these opportunities. Interested candidates should be present at the office in Kancharapalem along with their certificates.

