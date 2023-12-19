A job fair will be conducted on 22 December 2023 in Visakhapatnam which is set to fill more than 300 vacancies. The fair will be held at the MCC’s District Employment Office in Kancharapalem at 10:00 AM. Renowned companies in and around Vizag will be recruiting for various positions. Interested candidates can register their details at www.ncs.gov.in and attend the job fair on Friday. The available vacancies will offer employment to individuals across different educational qualifications.
The vacancies available on 22 December are:
Trinitech Infrastructure (India) Private Limited
Positions: Design Engineer, Piping Engineer, Safety Supervisor
Educational qualifications: Diploma, Btech (EEE and Mechanical)
No. of vacancies: 20
Age group: 23-45
Salary: 20000 – 40000
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Positions: Financial Advisor
Educational qualifications: 10th pass
No. of Vacancies: 100
Age group: 20-35
Salary: 10000 – 25000
Team Lease (ICICI and RBL Cards)
Positions: Branch Relationship Executive
Educational qualifications: Any degree
No. of Vacancies: 50
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 18000-25000 + Incentives
Caliber Business Support Services Private Limited
Positions: Branch Relationship Executive, Relationship Executive
Educational qualifications: Intermediate, Any degree
No. of Vacancies: 20
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 15000 – 18000
Muthoot Finance Private Limited
Positions: Interns, Junior Retail Executive, Probationary Officer
Educational qualifications: Any degree, MBA, MCom
No. of Vacancies: 100
Age group: 18-38
Salary: 10000 – 18000
Lasya Engineering Solutions
Positions: Survey Engineers, Accountants
Educational qualifications: Btech, Diploma, ITI (Electrical)
No. of Vacancies: 15
Age group: 20-35
Salary: 11500-15000
Quess Corp (Axis Bank)
Positions: Relationship Officer
Educational qualifications: Intermediate, Any degree
No. of Vacancies: 50
Age group: 18-39
Salary: 13600-18000
Hetero Drugs, Hyderabad
Positions: Junior Chemist, Junior Officer
Educational qualifications: Bsc Chemistry, Msc Chemistry
No. of Vacancies: 100
Age group: 18-26
Salary: 22500
Pioneer Elastic India Private Limited
Positions: Accountant Assistant, Production Planning and Control Officer
Educational qualifications: Any degree, Btech, Post Graduate
No. of Vacancies: 5
Age group: 18-25
Salary: 12500+ transport, PF, ESIC
Lakshitha Shipping Logistics Private Limited
Position: Delivery Boys ( 10th pass male candidates only)
Position: Marketing (Any degree)
No. of Vacancies: 35
Age group: 18-32
Salary: 17000-26000 for delivery boys and 12000-25000 for marketing
The District Employability Officer urges the youth of the city to attend this Job fair in Visakhapatnam to avail these opportunities. Interested candidates should be present at the office in Kancharapalem along with their certificates.
