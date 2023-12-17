Directorate General of Resettlement, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Ministry of Defence organised an Employment Job Fair at HADR Grounds, INS Satavahana, Visakhapatnam on 17 December 2023 to bring the Ex-Servicemen(ESM) seeking re-employment and the employment providers on a single platform.

The Job Fair in Visakhapatnam received an overwhelming response from the Ex-Servicemen from Andhra Pradesh, Odessa, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. 30 Companies participated in the Job Fair. Nearly 1340 Ex-Servicemen from the Army, Air Force and Navy registered for seeking employment.

You might also like No Content Available

The Job Fair was inaugurated by Commodore Vivek Hotti, Director Regional Centre ECHS in the presence of Mr J Srinivasa Raju, Convener CII AP Chapter and Chairman AP Chapter SIDM, Guest of Honour and Brig Rohit Mehta, ADG, DRZ (South). Five more Job fairs are scheduled pan India in the coming months.

The ESM interviewed/screened would be gainfully employed in appointments ranging from Senior Supervisors and mid/Senior level managers to Strategic Planners and Project Directors. The event was beneficial for both Corporate and the Veterans, while the veterans got a platform to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service and the Corporates benefitted by screening the group of experienced, disciplined and trained Ex-Servicemen. Entrepreneurship models were also presented by various Companies during the Job Fair.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.