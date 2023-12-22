In a recent Visakhapatnam press conference, Botsa Satyanarayana, AP Education Minister, assured the public that the Andhra Pradesh State Government is actively working towards addressing the demands of Anganwadi workers and helpers. The minister emphasized a comprehensive approach to resolving the issues raised by them. For almost ten days, the State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (CITU), AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association (AITUC), and AP Progressive Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union have been calling for a strike in support of their multiple demands including pay hike and pension.

The state government shared specific aspects, related to Anganwadi workers and helpers’ concerns, for which they have sought clarity from the Central Government. To ensure a thorough analysis and resolution of demands, a dedicated three-month timeline has been established. The Minister, shedding light on the ongoing Anganwadi Unions’ protest, aimed to provide transparency and clarify the situation.

The AP State Government maintains a positive stance on crucial demands, such as gratuity pumps and mini-center upgrades, acknowledging their significance. Furthermore, immediate recruitment plans for Anganwadi workers and helpers are on track. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to women’s empowerment, and creating a conducive environment for women in the state, was underlined during this announcement.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana encourages unity in resolving the Anganwadi Workers’ Strike in AP. The state government aims to provide clarity on various issues and make decisions for the benefit of all stakeholders involved. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving the concerns of Anganwadi workers and helpers, underscoring the state’s dedication to the welfare of women and children in Andhra Pradesh.

