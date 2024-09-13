“This is where I’d stop for steaming idlys on my way to work,” “I remember grabbing dinner here after a great late-night movie,” “I used to skip class just to enjoy pani puri with my friends at this spot”—these are the kinds of fond memories people often share when reflecting upon the bygone years. More often than not, those memories are tied to delicious food and a beloved restaurant.

Through the ’90s, 2000s, and even up until the pandemic, Vizag had its fair share of iconic spots that became a part of the ‘good old days’ for countless residents. Sadly, many of these cherished places have now closed, only leaving behind only a taste of nostalgia. Here are 8 unforgettable eateries once in Visakhapatnam that are no longer around:

1. Chatgaas

Situated near Dolphin Hotel, Chatgaas was a buzzing family diner in the 90s. Known for serving delicious South Indian food, it was close to Melody Theatre, making it the perfect post-movie spot to chat and unwind.

2. Pink Elephant Bar and Restaurant

The Pink Elephant Restaurant and Bar, started in 1974, was was the first bar ever opened in Vizag. Located at Srinagar Colony, this started as a restaurant and a bar was added in January 1975. Spread across one floor it could seat 30 people. It later expanded to the terrace.

Rocky Gomes, the Sous chef, was considered an expert in continental, Mughlai, Chinese, Indian and other cuisines. A large picture of the Pink Elephant sported at the entrance, while a cartoon of a worm and a bird with the line ‘where incredible friendships begin’ was present inside.

3. Pizza Corner

Until 2010, Pizza Corner, located opposite Heritage Tycoon, was a fun spot in Vizag with a giant ball pit and its signature “conizzas.” Warm service set them apart, a rarity in today’s fast-paced world. The chain was eventually acquired by Papa John’s. Later, Hyderabad House took its place before it too shut down.

3. Ashray

One of the most memorable eateries in Visakhapatnam, Ashray was the place to be for those who lived in Gajuwaka. The place had a live kitchen, allowing visitors a peek at what’s cooking. With the smell of good food wafting around, it would have been a delight to dine there. Presently, there is a Royal Enfield showroom where the restaurant once stood.

4 Mr Softy Food Court

Back in the 2000s, Mr Softy Food Court was the ultimate pizza spot, also famous for its Rs 5 soft-serve ice creams.

5. Teenage Point

While there is currently a Teenage Point in MVP Colony, the original Teenage Point was in RTC Complex, beside Chandu Sweets. Everyone flocked to this place for its signature street noodles!

6. Hot Breads

Before Pastry, Coffee, and Conversation, there was Hot Breads, when the era of cafeterias in Vizag was just beginning. Alongside other spots like Music Cafe and Four Seasons, it helped set the stage for Vizag’s evolving café culture.

7. Yallop Gourmet

Located next to the Governor’s Bungalow, Yallop Gourmet was known for its peaceful ambiance, light music, and elegant interiors. With a bakery featuring treats like macarons, eclairs, and freshly baked focaccia, it resembled today’s Fresh Choice Patisserie, setting high standards as early as 2013.

8. Vihar

Situated in Rushikonda, Vihar was a favorite for those seeking sea-facing views, Vihar offered great food and drinks at reasonable prices.

Vanishing from existence, these restaurants and cafes now only exist in memories. However, not all hope is lost, as other age-old establishments including SNM Bakery, Goutam Bhavan, Kebabri, Ice Age, and more, are still holding their own. Here’s hoping that these eateries keep the rich culinary culture of Visakhapatnam going!

