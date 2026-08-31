Nagarjuna’s Geetanjali: Why We Are Still Yearning for This Classic

For many Telugu audiences, August 28 was supposed to be more than just another date on the calendar. Directed by Mani Ratnam, starring Nagarjuna and Girija as Prakash and Geetanjali, respectively, Geetanjali was set to re-release on the eve of Nagarjuna’s birthday.

But the 4K re-release has been postponed as the restoration work requires more time. And perhaps, for a film about two people learning to cherish what little time they have, there is something strangely fitting about being asked to wait a little longer. In the meantime, let’s go on a trip down memory lane and revisit what made Geetanjali so special.

A love story with an expiration date

The film’s premise could have easily become unbearably tragic: two terminally ill people meet, fall in love and decide to make the most of the time they have left.

Yet, it never feels like a film solely about death. Prakash and Geetanjali don’t have the luxury of imagining an endless future together, but honestly, if you think about it, who does? So, their relationship finds beauty in stolen moments, playful arguments and the simple joy of having someone who understands what you are going through.

Prakash and Geetanjali: A character study

While Nagarjuna has established himself in the film industry as ‘The King’, films like Geetanjali, Antham, Criminal and Ninne Pelladatha prove why he was the heartthrob of his generation. But Geetanjali stands out as a film that showcased a different side of Nagarjuna.

He wasn’t simply playing the quintessential hero. The film allowed him to showcase his range through varied emotions and stages of grief. It takes him from a carefree life to having everything turn upside down in the blink of an eye, yet he chooses to face it with maturity and acceptance. His concern for the people around him, even while confronting his own mortality, is what makes the performance so memorable.

And then there was Geetanjali. She wasn’t written as a fragile damsel in distress waiting to be rescued. She was spirited, playful, full of life, mischievous and unapologetically herself, almost as if she had decided that if life had given her limited time, she would make every minute count.

That contrast between Nagarjuna’s restraint and Girija’s exuberance gives Geetanjali its pulse.

Experience Greatness Through Mani Ratnam’s Lens

In hopes of seeing the movie on the big screen, Instagram is justifiably filled with fan-made edits. And time and again, Mani Ratnam’s magic shines through with a larger-than-life sensation.

Watching the frames through his lens feels like a Christmas morning, pleasant beyond comprehension. His visual language makes us, the audience, metaphorically blind to the captive enchantment that unfolds and transpires on screen. You can literally feel the love oozing out and giving you a warm hug. In Geetanjali, the misty hills of Ooty, the vibrant colours, the quiet spaces and the almost dreamlike cinematography by P.C. Sreeram gave the film an identity of its own.

And the music? It was by Ilaiyaraaja, so no amount of words would suffice to even begin to explain his mastery. Decades later, the songs continue to evoke the same sense of longing, innocence and romance that made the film so special in the first place.

So, why do people yearn for Geetanjali?

Because the film doesn’t sell us the idea of perfect love. It is messy, inevitable, raw, and forces you to confront existential dread and the ultimate essence of mortality. It tells us that some people enter our lives not to stay forever, but to make the time we have feel fuller.

For those who watched it in 1989, the 4K re-release promised a piece of their youth. For younger audiences, it was a chance to finally experience the grandest of loves on the big screen, a love they have heard parents, siblings and movie buffs talk about for years.

So, dear Geetanjali, you were supposed to return on August 28. We were supposed to sit in dark theatres, hear those familiar songs through a new sound system, watch the misty landscapes come alive in 4K and perhaps quietly fall for Prakash and Geetanjali all over again.

Until then, here’s a love letter to a film that’s returning 37 years later to the big screen. Take your time, Geetanjali. We’ll be waiting.

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