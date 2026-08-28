Rakhi is a celebration of the bond between siblings, the kind of relationship that can involve endless teasing, arguments over the smallest things, and yet an unwavering sense of having each other’s backs. Over the years, Indian cinema has given us several sibling-themed flicks. From Telugu favourites to Bollywood dramas, this Rakhi, revisit these films that remind us that beneath all the bickering, there is often a bond that runs much deeper.

Films About Siblings That Are Perfect for Rakhi

1. Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005)

A film that beautifully demonstrates the protective nature of an elder brother towards his sister. Sivaramakrishna, played by Srihari, is only 13 when his father abandons the family, and his mother later dies, leaving him to take care of his little sister Siri, played by Trisha. He takes up the responsibility of raising her, works on the farm to protect their mother’s grave, and makes sure Siri gets an education.

Even after Siri grows up and falls in love with Santosh, played by Siddharth, Sivaramakrishna remains protective of her, partly because he does not want her to suffer the way their mother did. His concerns about Santosh’s family and upbringing eventually lead him to put Santosh to the test. It’s a great choice if you’re in the mood for some heartfelt sibling drama.

Where to watch: YouTube

2. Rakhi (2006)

Just like how Kadgam has become an annual tradition film for Independence Day, it would be impossible to make a Rakhi-themed list without Rakhi. Starring Jr NTR as Ramakrishna, and Manjusha as his sister Gayathri, the film puts the brother-sister relationship at the heart of its story.

The plot deals with dowry harassment and the death of Gayathri, which turns Rakhi into a vigilante who takes matters into his own hands. His relationship with Gayathri is what drives much of his actions, making the film a reminder of the protective bond that siblings share.

Where to watch: YouTube

3. Annavaram (2006)

This Pawan Kalyan movie portrays the relationship between siblings through Annavaram and his younger sister Varam, played by Sandhya. The two share a close bond, with Annavaram deeply attached to his sister and determined to protect her and her family.

After Varam marries Siva Balaji’s character and moves to Hyderabad, she and her husband face harassment from goons. Annavaram then takes matters into his own hands and heads to the city to protect them. Varam’s innocence and playful nature also capture the comfort many sisters share with their brothers.

Where to watch: YouTube

4. Agneepath (2012)

In Agneepath, Vijay Deenanath Chauhan’s relationship with his younger sister Shiksha is one of the softer sides of an otherwise intense story. Played by Hrithik Roshan and Kanika Tiwari, the siblings share a bond shaped by Vijay’s determination to keep his family safe.

The film shows how siblings can become each other’s source of strength, particularly when life doesn’t exactly play fair. Vijay’s journey may be dominated by revenge, but his concern for his sister gives the character an emotional vulnerability that audiences can connect with.

Where to watch: YouTube

5. Josh (2000)

In this film, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan play twins, Max and Shirley. Their sibling chemistry is one of the memorable aspects of the film. Shirley’s relationship with Rahul, the younger brother of Max’s rival, eventually puts their loyalties to the test. For anyone who has grown up with a sibling, the film offers plenty of relatable moments to reminisce.

Where to watch: YouTube

These films may tell very different stories, but they share one familiar thread: siblings may fight, tease and annoy each other, but when it really matters, they stand by one another. This Rakhi, revisit these films about siblings for the stories, nostalgia and, perhaps, a reminder to check in on the one you’ve spent years pretending to be annoyed by.

Also read: Rakhi Special: Sibling Moments We All Know Too Well

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