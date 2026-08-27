Allu Arjun Graces Forbes India Showstoppers 2026 Cover

It’s a moment to cherish for the stylish star Allu Arjun, as he graces the cover of Forbes India’s Showstoppers 2026. The edition features India’s top 100 celebrities from film, sports and music, including Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana, while the Icon Star takes the coveted cover spot.

The actor has become one of the leading pan-Indian stars following the huge success of Pushpa and its sequel. The star, who is among the highest-paid actors in South India, is now working on Raaka, directed by Atlee, with the film slated for release next year.

The star visited the town to inaugurate AAA cinemas in the Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam. Read more about this here: I feel proud of owning a theatre in Vizag: Allu Arjun