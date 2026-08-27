Best Feminist Shows to Binge-Watch Right Now

Tired of watching shows where women are written to be side characters, love interests, or pretty faces? Want your next binge to have some substance? These must-watch feminist shows go beyond the usual, telling stories of women navigating careers, friendships, bodily autonomy, and survival. Each one puts women’s experiences, choices, and struggles front and centre. Now that you know why, let’s get to the recommendations:

1. The Bold Type (2017-2021)

This five-season comedy-drama was inspired by the life and career of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles. The Bold Type follows three best friends in New York City who work at Scarlet, a global women’s magazine, as they navigate everything from relationships to career trajectories.

Another noteworthy thing is that the three women work under Jacqueline Carlyle, played by Melora Hardin, who you might recognise as Jan Levinson from The Office. With workplace drama, juicy secrets, and plenty of friendship, this series has everything you would expect from a binge-worthy watch. After all, anything that comes in threes invites trouble!

Where to watch: JioHotstar

2. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-2025)

Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale takes viewers into the dystopian world of Gilead, a totalitarian society where an extreme religious regime strips women of their rights and reduces them to their reproductive abilities in response to a fertility crisis.

The series follows June Osborne, played by Elisabeth Moss, as she tries to survive and resist the oppressive regime. The themes are heavy, and the series can be difficult to watch at times, but its cultural impact is undeniable. Across its run, The Handmaid’s Tale earned 77 Emmy nominations and 15 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress for Moss.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Killing Eve (2018-2022)

If you are a fan of Sandra Oh from Grey’s Anatomy, consider this as your sign to watch Killing Eve.

The show follows Eve Polastri, an intelligence agent, and Villanelle, a skilled assassin. What starts as a cat-and-mouse chase slowly turns into a complicated obsession between the two, playing out over four seasons. Here’s a fun fact: each season had a different female head writer. The first season, praised by critics, was led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator and star of Fleabag.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Hacks (2021-2026)

With stand-up comedy continuing to rise as a profession, Hacks explores a question that goes beyond the world of comedy: what happens when a woman who has spent decades building her career is expected to step aside simply because she is getting older?

The five-season comedy-drama follows legendary comedian Deborah Vance, who hires Ava Daniels, a young comedy writer. Their relationship begins as an unlikely partnership but then develops into something much more complicated as they challenge each other’s ideas, ambitions and personalities.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

5. I May Destroy You (2020)

I May Destroy You is a limited series created by and starring Michaela Coel. It follows Arabella, a young writer whose life changes after she is sexually assaulted. Rather than treating trauma as a straightforward journey, the series examines consent, memory, sexuality, friendship, girlhood and modern relationships through uncomfortable honesty.

Imagine Anukokunda Oka Roju, but much darker. The series has just one season with 12 episodes, but it packs a lot into its runtime. It received nine Primetime Emmy nominations and won two: Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series for Coel and Outstanding Music Supervision.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

What makes this list of feminist shows interesting to watch is that feminism looks different in each of these series. So whether you’re after something light or a story that stays with you, buckle up, because these shows will take you for a ride!

Also read: 6 Found Footage Horror Movies You Need to Watch

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