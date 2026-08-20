Found footage horror has a strange power: it makes the unbelievable feel like it actually happened, and you’re witnessing everything first-person. There’s no glossy score cueing you in, no polished camera work to remind you it’s fiction, just shaky handheld footage that makes every creak and shadow feel like it’s inches away from you. If you’re a found-footage enthusiast, here are six horror movies worth adding to your watchlist.

1. As Above, So Below

What could possibly go wrong when a group of explorers ventures into the Paris Catacombs, home to 6 million corpses, in search of the legendary Philosopher’s Stone? Quite a lot, as it turns out. As Above, So Below follows archaeologist Scarlett Marlowe as she descends into the underground tunnels with a small crew. As an audience, we begin to experience the claustrophobia, along with the group, who are forced to confront some of their deepest, darkest secrets.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. The Taking of Deborah Logan

The plot follows a crew documenting an elderly woman named Deborah as she struggles with Alzheimer’s, and its effects on her family. As typically happens with horror movies, the crew eventually realises that something supernatural is at play, which defies the disease and takes over Deborah. What makes this movie interesting is how many horror themes it brings together, ones best understood by watching it yourself.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. The Visit

A horror movie recommendation list is not complete without mentioning M. Night Shyamalan. Co-produced and directed by him, The Visit follows siblings Becca and Tyler, sent to spend a week with their grandparents in the countryside while their mother goes on vacation. Since it’s their first time meeting them, the kids decide to document everything, capturing moments ranging from eccentric behaviour to complete unhinged episodes. Shyamalan nails the part of making us uncomfortable and feel for the children through our screens.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Lake Mungo

Presented as a documentary about the death of a teenage girl named Alice Palmer, the film follows her family as they try to understand what happened to her. Strange incidents begin occurring around the family home, leading them to believe that Alice may not have completely left their lives. Unlike conventional horror films, Lake Mungo does not rely on jumpscares. Instead, it builds tension through an investigative approach of interviews, photographs, recordings and seemingly ordinary footage. The movie is slow-paced and unsettling.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. The Sacrament

If you are into culty-horror, you should watch The Sacrament. The film follows a documentary crew that travels to investigate a mysterious religious settlement known as Eden Parish. As the crew gets closer to understanding what is really happening inside the community, the atmosphere becomes increasingly tense. While you watch, you can’t help but feel the inevitability coursing through the screen, leading to a disturbing final act.

Where to watch: Lionsgate+

6. Noroi: The Curse

A largely acclaimed Japanese horror film, it starts off by following a paranormal investigator, Masafumi Kobayashi, as he digs into a series of seemingly unrelated supernatural incidents. Through interviews, television footage and recordings, the pieces gradually begin to connect to an ancient curse. The film nails the aesthetic of forbidden lore being unearthed, and by that point, it feels too far down the rabbit hole to abandon, so you can’t help but watch.

Where to watch: YouTube

From haunted catacombs to cursed documentaries, these six films prove that found footage horror still has plenty of tricks left up its sleeve. Whichever one you pick, watch with the lights off!

Also read: 7 Top Horror Movies 2026 That’ll Ruin Your Sleep This Weekend!

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