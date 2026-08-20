With engineering colleges in Vizag kicking off a new academic year, students are set to embark on four years that go well beyond lectures and exams. For many, it also means figuring out which branch to choose, when to look for internships and, eventually, how to prepare for placements. But how well do students’ expectations actually match reality?

Supriya Pudi, a Senior Systems Engineer at Infosys with three years of experience, believes students should look beyond the usual conversations. Talking to Yo! Vizag, she shares some tips on what students should know as they begin their engineering journey.

Choosing a college should not only be about placements

When it comes to choosing an engineering college, Supriya believes the conversation often begins with parents.

“Out of the blue, they know only one thing: package and placement,” she says.

But placements do not depend solely on the college. The country’s economic situation also plays a role. A recession or a pandemic can significantly affect the job market, and students cannot predict what the employment landscape will look like four years before they graduate. According to her, it is therefore important to finish college equipped with employable skills.

How do you choose the right engineering branch?

With newer branches being introduced, including AI-related courses, students today have more options than ever. Supriya suggests taking time to research the courses and subjects before going through counselling. She believes students should choose a branch they can engage with rather than simply following what is considered to have the most scope, since interest outweighs usability in the long run.

How important is managing attendance?

Supriya remarks that while many students look forward to bunking classes, the reality of engineering college is quite different, with plenty of records, labs, classes, projects and theses to keep them occupied. At the same time, colleges often require students to miss classes for fests, competitions and other activities. Attendance, however, can’t be ignored.

She states that while colleges accommodate students involved in extracurriculars, what matters is open dialogue and a genuine commitment to follow through on the schedule, and making sure to rectify attendance whenever it falls short.

Why does networking matter in college?

“Your network is your net worth,” Supriya says.

For fests and competitions, students are required to coordinate with different people and manage logistics, budgeting, and other arrangements. These experiences help build people management skills.

Besides, students enrolled in engineering colleges in Vizag can look beyond their campus. She believes LinkedIn and similar platforms can also help students understand the kind of careers available and connect with people already working in the field. Networking, in turn, helps students land internships once they’ve made an informed decision.

When should engineering students start internships?

While networking can begin as soon as students enter college, Supriya suggests that internships can be explored in the third or fourth year. By then, students are likely to have a better idea of their interests and the kind of work they want to explore.

For students concerned about unpaid engineering internships, one of the important tips Supriya points to is that college-facilitated opportunities can be a starting point. “Read the job description carefully and speak to people who have already interned at the company”, she suggests. Additionally, she does not recommend committing to extremely long internships.

Does the engineering curriculum actually match the industry?

According to Supriya, not completely. She recalls that early in her career, she worked on a project based on what she had learned in college. But when the project was eventually automated, she had to learn new skills. For her, it was a reminder that “learning does not stop with the curriculum”.

While colleges encourage students to pursue additional certifications such as NPTEL, the skills needed in the workplace are constantly evolving. “The key”, she says, “is to keep adapting as the industry changes”.

What about placements in Vizag?

For students who worry that studying engineering in Vizag could limit their placement opportunities, Supriya believes the city should not be dismissed.

Having studied in one of the engineering colleges in Vizag herself, she has seen students from different batches secure jobs through campus recruitment. Companies do not necessarily expect fresh graduates to know everything from day one, she reminds. What matters is being willing to learn, receptive to feedback and ready to put in the effort. If a company eventually does not offer the growth or policies that one is looking for, one should not be afraid to explore other opportunities.

To conclude, alongside these tips, there’s no single formula for getting the best out of the next four years of your engineering journey. What matters is for students to understand their interests, make the most of college life, build networks, explore internships, pick up new skills, and stay attuned to what the industry expects from them. Because ultimately, the ability to learn needs to extend well beyond the classroom.

Also read: AU V-C lays stress on tech-based research

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