Horror is truly on a roll this year at the cinemas. With the release of many films, Obsession, Backrooms, and the upcoming release of Leviticus, and the production of the popular multiplayer horror game, Dead by Daylight, into a movie, the fans are truly in for a treat! If you love horror as much as the author does, here are some of the best horror movies (in no particular order) that you can watch this week!

Best horror movies to watch this weekend!

1. The Conjuring Franchise

One of the movies that awakened the thrill for horror for most Gen Z’s, this movie franchise is a must-watch. Based on the true life stories of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the dramatised version of the movie will surely give you the chills running up your spine!

2. It

Adapted from the novel of the same name written by the King of Horror, Stephen King, this movie revolves around the fictional town of Derry, Maine and the evil shapeshifting entity Pennywise the Dancing Clown, who haunts the town. This film leans into the story of how The Loser’s Club, a group of seven outcast children, are terrorised by the entity, where they have to fight their own personal demons to defeat it.

For the full experience, you can watch the sequel movie and the prequel TV show too!

3. Run Rabbit Run

A fertility doctor, Sarah, who believes in death and life, must challenge her own values after noticing the strange behaviour of her young daughter, Mia.

4. Talk to Me

A group of friends discover how to conjure spirits with an embalmed hand. They soon become hooked on the rushing adrenaline and high-stakes game and soon unleash horrifying supernatural forces.

5. Hereditary

The sensational horror film directed by Ari Aster is about a grieving miniature artist, Annie Graham, who slowly discovers the disturbing secrets about her deceased mother.

Gaining critical acclaim and being a commercial success at the theatre, you are missing out if you’ve not watched this yet!

6. Jaws

A giant shark attacks swimmers on the shores of Amity Island, which prompts the sheriff to work with a marine biologist and a local fisherman to hunt down the creature.

Regarded as a turning point in motion picture history, this movie was a summer blockbuster and was the highest-grossing film in history. This is a must-watch!

From spine-chilling premises to jump scare moments, these horror movies truly live up to their name. So, if you want to feel haunted, watch these best horror movies now!

Also read: Best Action Thriller Movies on Netflix & Amazon Prime!

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