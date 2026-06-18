Rushikonda Buildings in Vizag May Soon Become a Luxury Resort

The Cabinet sub-committee, which has been set up to make suggestions on the utilisation of the buildings built by the previous government at Rushikonda in Vizag, has favoured their conversion into a luxury resort.

Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Kandula Durgesh and Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, who are the members of the sub-committee, inspected the buildings on Wednesday. Later, they had a metting with higher officials and discussed the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, the sub-committee members expressed the view that conversion of the buildings into a resort was the best option.

Ruling out the possibility of demolishing the buildings, the Ministers said that major groups in hospitality sector lije Taj and Tata expressed willingness to make it a resort of International standard. Notification would be issued soon to invite the interested parties, the added.

Making it clear that the sub-committee would only make recommendations and the Cabinet would take the final call.

The sub-committee studied all aspects and also elicited the public opinion, said the Ministers adding that a compressive report on the ‘Rushikonda palace’ would be submitted to the government very soon.

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