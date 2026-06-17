Vizag Software Engineer Found Dead in Uttarakhand Homestay

In an unfortunate incident, a young software engineer from Vizag was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttarakhand.

The victim, identified as Radha Gayatri (27), was an IT employee working in Gurugram, and her husband, Sreecharan , an IT professional in Pune, who is also from Visakhapatnam. The couple tied the knot last year in November.

The couple arrived at Kiyana homestay in Tipridhar on Sunday night. On Monday morning, Mussoorie police learned Gayatri was unconscious at the homestay.

Police said the couple traveled from Delhi to Rishikesh on June 13 and checked into the homestay around 11 PM Sunday.

Police quoted Sreecharan, who said they drank alcohol all night and slept at 3:30 AM. He woke to find his wife naked, unresponsive, in a puddle of urine, and bleeding from her nose.

In light of these events, Gayatri’s family members immediately left Vizag for Mussoorie after learning about the devastating news.

The police found the victim on the floor, observing that the bedsheet had bloodstains. Officers also collected some food items and empty liquor bottles from the room for investigation. They are waiting for the postmortem report to determine the cause of death and to proceed with further investigation.

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