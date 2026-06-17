News: Telegram restricted in India until June 22 ahead of NEET Re-exam

Ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, the Union government has issued a temporary ban on Telegram, a messaging app, in India for a week until June 22 to prevent cheating and spreading misinformation, according to the latest news.

The National Testing Agency has welcomed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to provide accurate directions for restricting the app for a limited period of time. The agency also directed the platform to disable the feature of editing a message until June 30.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov stated that the ban will punish ordinary users, and those using the platform for distributing exam material have moved to other messaging applications. Telegram has also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, challenging the government’s decision.

The issue of banning the app has sparked a debate online, where users are divided in opinion. While there are people who support the ban and believe that the move will help the students, there are others who argue that banning the application will not fully stop the leaks from happening.

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