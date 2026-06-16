Summer special trains from Visakhapatnam announced, check here!

To ease the rush of the passengers during the summer time, the Visakhapatnam division has announced special trains across two different regions.

Train number 08581/ 08582 Visakhapatnam- SMVT Bengaluru- Visakhapatnam Special train will run from July 3 and 4 to September 25 and 26, adding 13 trips. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam on Friday at 3:20 PM and reach Bengaluru on Saturday at 1:50 PM. The train will return on Saturday at 3:50 PM and reach Visakhapatnam on Sunday at 1:30 PM. The train will have one 2nd AC, 5 3rd AC, 6 sleeper coaches, one LHB Second Luggage coach, totaling 18 coaches.

Train numbers 08608/08507 Visakhapatnam-Shalimar – Visakhapatnam Summer Special trains will run from July 7 and 8 to September 29 and 30, adding 13 trips. The train will arrive at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday at 11:20 AM and depart from Shalimar on Wednesday at 3:00 AM. The return train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 8:50 PM on Wednesday and reach Shalimar on Wednesday at 5:00 AM. The train will have one 2nd AC, 3 3rd AC, nine sleeper coaches, one LHB Second Luggage coach, and one power car, totaling 19 coaches.

The passengers are requested to note the changes and additions in these Visakhapatnam special trains and make their travel plans accordingly.

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