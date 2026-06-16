6 best Telugu suspense thriller movies to stream on OTT platforms!

There are many genres that have attracted audiences on a global scale. Out of all these genres, suspense is one of the most-watched genres. We often want to watch something that we cannot predict, and this genre is perfect in that sense. While there are many good suspense thriller movies, Tollywood has some underrated watches that you should give a try. If you love watching movies and guessing the plot before it happens, this article is for you! Here are the best Telugu suspense thriller movies that you can stream on OTT!

Best Telugu suspense thriller movies to watch!

1. Evaru

Vikram is tasked with catching a killer of a senior police officer, who has allegedly sexually assaulted Sameera. When he begins an investigation, he finds a sinister plot that is tied to his past.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

2. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Sai Srinivas Athreya is an amateur detective from Nellore who runs an agency called FBI (Fatima Bureau of Investigation) with his assistant Sneha. While he solves small cases, his main goal is to solve a larger conspiracy. He begins to investigate the case of a dead body that is abandoned near a railway track, which forces him to use his intuitive powers and solve the case.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

3. Goodachari

This spy action film tells the story of Gopi, who is trained to join R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing) and is given a mission to finish on his graduation day, which is to kill two R&AW officers. After the deaths, place an assassination claim and a warrant on his head, Gopi uses his training to clear his name.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

4. Game Over

Swapna is a game designer who suffers from PTSD and lives alone with her maid. One night, her life turns upside down when she becomes a part of a serial killer’s twisted game, where she has to protect the ones close to her and survive.

OTT: Netflix

5. Brochevarevarura

While this movie has a much more relaxed and humorous story than the rest of the ones on this list, it is an underrated, suspenseful watch. Mithra moves to a new town to live with her father after her mother’s death. She enrolls in a college, where she becomes friends with the R3 batch who are back benchers and have failed their grades for several years. After a fallout between Mithra and her strict father, she runs away from home and seeks help from the R3 batch. What follows is a nail-biting premise, which will force you to the edge of your seat!

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

6. Kshanam

Rishi, an investment banker, returns to India and comes into contact with his ex-girlfriend, Shweta. She seeks his help in finding her missing daughter, Riya. While Rishi begins to investigate Riya, the people around Shweta tell him that Riya doesn’t exist.

OTT: Sun NXT

With these amazing Telugu suspense thriller movies, you will never run out of entertainment this week. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, dim the lights, get comfy on the couch, and watch these thrilling films now!

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