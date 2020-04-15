With the number of coronavirus cases crossing the 10,000 mark, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced the nation-wide lockdown extension till 3 May, 2020. While this lockdown period could get a bit boring, its time to cheer up and drive your blues away. Especially if you have two things. A Sun NXT registration and love for Telugu movies.

Here is the list of new Telugu movies which are set to stream online, in April 2020, on Sun NXT.

1. Bheeshma

Starring Nithiin in the lead, Bheeshma is a romantic entertainer, woven around the theme of organic farming. After scoring a hit at the box office, the film, with equal parts of comedy and drama, is all set to premiere on Sun NXT on 27 April.

2. Ashwathama

Directed by Ramana Teja, this action thriller was written by its lead actor, Naga Shaurya himself. The movie, which had performed reasonably well at the theatres, will be streaming online from 17 April. If you are a fan of thrillers, this film is surely going to keep you on the edge of your seat.

3. Kanulu Kanulanu Dhochaayante

Another thriller which is up on the list is Kanulu Kanulu Dhochaayante. The crackling chemistry between the lead pair, Dulquer Salman, and Ritu Varma, and ample of plot twists, make KKD an interesting watch. The movie will premiere on 17 April.

4. World Famous Lover

In case you missed to watch Vijay Deverakonda’s latest flick in the theatres, here’s your chance. In World Famous Lover, Vijay plays the role of Seenayya, a coal mine worker, and Gautham, a writer and business executive. The movie showcases multiple love stories from different backgrounds. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover will be available on Sun NXT from 15 April.