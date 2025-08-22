With the weekend here, it is time to rewind and relax. And what better way to relax than by binge-watching movies curled up on the couch? There have been some amazing movies that were released on OTT platforms this week. Some of them include Hot Milk, a film that explores the complicated relationship of a mother and daughter, and the global premiere of Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning, where Ethan Hunt faces his greatest enemy yet, among others. Here are 5 new Indian movies from the new OTT releases this week that you have to stream this weekend for the ultimate entertainment!

1. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally available on OTT platforms for fans to enjoy. Set in a fictionalised Mughal-era, an Indian spy rebels against the empire and sets out to steal the Kohinoor in hopes of starting a rebellion.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Kothapallilo Okappudu

Set in the late 1990s, a man in a rural village in Andhra Pradesh loves a rich woman, but never voices it out loud. After creating a myth that plagues the village, the man tightropes between reality and falsehood to prove it wrong. This movie explores heavy themes like faith, hope, and how the two are tied together in society.

OTT Platform: Aha Video

3. Maa

After her husband’s death, Ambika travels to his hometown, with their daughter, Shweta to manage the family estate and complete procedures. However, as the duo reach the village, they are dragged into a mysterious curse.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Soothravakyam

This Malayalam thriller comedy movie takes place in a Palakkad village where a police inspector doubles as a maths tutor in his free time and develops friendship with a school teacher. Things take a dark turn when a student goes missing and the investigation reveals a sinister crime motive.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play, ETV Win

5. Kapata Nataka Sutradhari

All hell breaks loose in a 100-year-old Hindu temple when a Muslim boy gets stuck below an elephant idol. The rest of the film is a political, media, and religious satire, which speaks about societal prejudice and inequalities.

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

These 5 new Indian movies from the new OTT releases this week will fix your entertainment needs this weekend. Each movie has an interesting story, great performances, and exceptional storytelling, making them a must-watch! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and start streaming these titles now!

Also read: 6 Indian mystery web series that will have you addicted to the suspense!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.