Shankar Foundation Eye Hospital and Institute, located at Naidu Thota in Vizag, invites applications for admission to health care courses recognised by the Andhra Pradesh Government Allied and Healthcare Professions Council.

According to a press note issued by hospital’s deputy general manager K Bangaru Raju, candidates, after completion of the courses, will get job opportunities in several hospitals in the country.

Interested students have been advised to come to Shankar Foundation College with original certificates and apply for admission.

Students who have passed intermediate in any group are eligible to apply for the two-year diploma in medical sterilisation and operation theatre technician course, diploma in ophthalmic assistant course and diploma in optometry technician course.

Students who have passed Intermediate in science groups are eligible to apply for the four-year B Sc optometry course in Shankar Foundation Eye Hospital and Institute in Vizag.

For further details, those interested have been asked to dial 91210 05933 or 99635 82130.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu