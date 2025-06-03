Courtroom drama or legal drama media is popular among people of all ages. This genre is cherished by a worldwide audience for many reasons. Viewers connect with the characters on a deeply emotional level, experiencing the emotions portrayed on screen as if they were their own. The plot of courtroom dramas often targets societal constructs or a faulty justice system, which is a thought-provoking and challenging topic. If you love such movies and series but aren’t sure what to watch, this article is for you. Here are some top courtroom drama movies and series on OTT platforms that should be on your list!

1. 12 Angry Men (Amazon Prime Video)

Following the evidence presented, opening and closing statements, and the gravity of the crime committed, a 12-member jury must agree to the verdict of sentencing the accused to death. Eleven men vote that the man is guilty, except one juror, who points to a crucial aspect in the evidence provided. The jury must unanimously decide to pass the judgment.

This critically acclaimed movie ranks among the best courtroom films ever made, according to the American Film Institute, making it a must-watch!

2. How To Get Away With Murder (Netflix)

Annalise Keating is a defence attorney and law professor at a prestigious university. She chooses the top performers from her class as interns and collaborates with them on various cases. However, these students get entangled in a murder plot. Will they be successful in getting away with murder?

Featuring phenomenal performances by the cast, this series is a must-watch!

3. Pink (Amazon Prime Video)

Three young women in Delhi face harassment and are wrongfully implicated in a crime by the nephew of a politician. After having enough, the women seek the help of a retired lawyer to prove their innocence.

This phenomenal movie sheds light on society’s repressive views and expectations for women in modern times. With an ensemble cast, this movie should be on your watchlist!

4. The Devil Judge (Netflix)

Set in a dystopian future, a reality television show is announced in South Korea, where common people can vote on the outcome in the courtroom of some high-profile cases. Heading this television show is a ruthless judge, Kang Yo-han, who punishes wrongdoers without mercy.

This Korean drama offers a thrilling and fast-paced plot, alongside a star-studded cast.

5. Anatomy Of A Fall (Amazon Prime Video)

Sandra and her son Daniel take a short walk in the woods and return to discover Samuel’s body on the ground. Sandra stands accused of murdering her husband, a charge she vehemently denies. As tensions rise, her visually impaired son is summoned to testify in the case against her, complicating an already fraught situation surrounding her husband’s death.

This courtroom movie will have you on the edge of your seat until the end!

6. Better Call Saul (Netflix)

This list would be incomplete without listing this cult classic television show. The spin-off of the sensational Breaking Bad, this series revolves around Jimmy McGill and how he became his alter ego, Saul Goodman, a morally challenged criminal lawyer.

There you have it, a list of some of the top courtroom drama movies and series on OTT platforms! Each of these movies and shows combines descriptive storylines, brilliant execution by the cast, and skillful direction, perfect for an entertaining watch. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a snack, get comfortable, and binge away!

Also read: Places to eat in Vizag: 7 top restaurants to visit in Jagadamba Junction

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.