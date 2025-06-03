After successfully hosting two IPL 2025 matches for Delhi Capitals as their temporary home ground, Vizag’s ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is gearing up for bigger action. The stadium has been selected as one of five venues to host the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, alongside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Guwahati’s ACA Stadium, Indore’s Holkar Stadium, and Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Given geopolitical tensions, all matches involving the Pakistan women’s team, including potential semi-final and final appearances, will be held in Colombo under a hybrid hosting model. This move ensures the tournament remains on schedule while respecting international diplomatic sensitivities.

The 2025 edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup will feature eight teams: India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The tournament will adopt a round-robin format, with each team playing against all others, culminating in semi-finals and a final.

Though the match schedule for Visakhapatnam hasn’t been revealed yet, the ACA-VDCA Stadium, known for its world-class amenities and passionate crowd, is ready to host several high-stakes group-stage matches.

Historically, the Women’s ODI World Cup has been won by just three teams in 12 editions. Australia with seven titles, England with four and New Zealand with one. As the competition heats up in 2025, all eyes will be on whether India or any other side can break that record.

Vizag’s last World Cup appearance came in 1996, when it hosted a match between Kenya and Australia during the tournament’s group stage. The return of the tournament to the city after nearly three decades marks a huge leap forward for the region’s sporting reputation and a celebration of women’s cricket on the global stage.

