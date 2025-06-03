The leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest at Seethamadhara, Maharanipeta, at the Visakhapatnam Rural Tahsildar’s office and Tahsildar’s offices on 8 May 2025. They implored for the provision of land allotment and house construction for the poor in Vizag.

CPI State Council member M Pydiraju and Secretary S K Rahaman spoke to the crowd. They said that the poor population deserved a roof on their head. They also highlighted that the previous YSRCP government failed to deliver on their promise of constructing 35 lakh houses for the poor in the State. Deceiving the poor, the previous government allotted one-and-a-half cents in the rural areas and one cent in urban areas. The CPI leaders stated that constructing pucca houses was impossible for one cent. They demanded that urban areas should be allocated two cents and rural areas to have three cents. This cost is apart from the government cost of constructing the houses.

The CPI leaders explained that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has pledged that his government will allocate Rs 4 lakh to construct the houses and sanction 2 cents for urban and 3 cents for rural areas. The CPI said that they collected enough petitions from beneficiaries from all over the State and submitted them to the respective Tahsildar offices about land allotment and house construction for the poor in Vizag.

The State Government issued a GO three months ago for the allocation of land to the poor. The leaders of CPI stressed that the government should now arrange a list of the beneficiaries and commence the distribution and allotment of the land to the poor.

CPI leaders M Manmadha Rao, CN Kshetrapal, K Satyanjaneya, K Satyanarayana and K Vanajakshi participated in the protest.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.