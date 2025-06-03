To manage the surge in wait-listed passengers, the Railway Board has temporarily augmented several trains operating to and from Visakhapatnam with extra General Coaches. This arrangement will be in effect from June 1 to June 30.

According to K Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Waltair Division, the following trains will receive additional General Seating coaches to accommodate extra passengers:

Train No 18526/18525 Visakhapatnam – Brahmapur – Visakhapatnam Express: 2 General Seating coaches added.

Train No 22820/22819 Visakhapatnam – Bhubaneswar – Visakhapatnam Intercity Express: 2 General Second Seating coaches added.

Train No 18512/18511 Visakhapatnam – Koraput – Visakhapatnam Intercity Express: 2 General Second Seating coaches added.

Additionally, the following passenger trains will also see one General Seating coach added:

Train No 58528/58527 Visakhapatnam – Raipur – Visakhapatnam Passenger Express

Train No 58538/58537 Visakhapatnam – Koraput – Visakhapatnam Passenger Express

Train No 58532/58531 Visakhapatnam – Brahmapur – Visakhapatnam Passenger Express

Train No 58504/58503 Visakhapatnam – Bhawanipatna – Visakhapatnam Passenger Express

Train No 58506/58505 Visakhapatnam – Gunupur – Visakhapatnam Passenger Express

These temporary addition of extra coaches to Visakhapatnam trains aim to ease congestion and ensure more passengers can travel during this busy summer period. Rail users are encouraged to take advantage of these additional services while they are in operation.

