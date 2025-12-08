Loved Jolly LLB3? Here are 5 more courtroom dramas to watch!

The Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 3 has everyone talking. Fans of courtroom dramas find the blend of intrigue, moral dilemmas, and intellectual challenges utterly captivating. The power-packed courtroom drama of Jolly LLB 3 has made us eager to delve deeper into similar stories. Series like Suits have shown the strong appeal of courtroom dramas, inspiring many to pursue law. Here is another lineup of gripping courtroom dramas that will leave you fascinated and engaged!

​Top-rated courtroom dramas that will have you craving for more!

1. Jai Bhim

This emotionally gripping, tragic tale is the story of Advocate Chandru, played by Suriya, who fights against the barbarity of the police against the tribal community and the Scheduled Caste. The story shows the heartbreaking tale of Rajanna, a kind, helpful man who gets accused of committing a crime he never committed, and he and his family pay heavily for it.

​OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Pink

This movie revolves around three independent, free-spirited young women who live in Delhi. On a fateful night, they go through a traumatic sexual abuse encounter and take the brave step to fight against it. Their abuser turns out to be an affluent politician’s son. A retired lawyer, Deepak, played by Amitabh Bachchan, helps the girls bring their case to justice.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Maamla Legal Hai

An educated girl, Maya, who comes from a middle-class family, gets trapped in an abusive marriage and is harassed for dowry. What seemed like a fairytale wedding to a charming yet abusive man and his wealthy family turns into a life-threatening nightmare. After escaping her in-laws’ house following a fatal fall and a miscarriage, she takes the help of a sharp and jaded lawyer, Advocate Saxena, who exposes the family’s dark secrets of black money, revealing that the dowry harassment was just the tip of an iceberg.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Goliath

Starring Billy Bob Thornton in a Golden Globe-winning role, the show centres on Billy McBride, a brilliant but washed-up and alcoholic lawyer who has fallen from grace and now works as an ambulance chaser. Each season presents a new battle, where Billy and his small, eclectic team take on powerful, monolithic corporations and corrupt systems that seem insurmountable. What makes the series so engaging isn’t just the sharp writing or the clever legal manoeuvring, but the focus on character-driven storylines, exploring themes of redemption, justice, and the moral grey areas of the legal system.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Criminal Justice

A young student, Aditya, who also works as a cab driver, has a one-night stand with his wealthy passenger and becomes the prime suspect under the charges of rape and murder. He goes through a harrowing experience in the police station, and his team of lawyers works rigorously to free him.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

While the film is intense and emotionally draining, it ultimately leaves viewers with a sense of hope and inspiration as it depicts the triumph of justice over systemic oppression. These intense courtroom dramas inspire audiences and have influenced many to consider law as a career. So, have a great time watching these courtroom dramas!

